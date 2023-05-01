SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As the weather warms up and flowers begin to bloom, it’s time to celebrate spring with the County Library’s first-ever Mayfest event. Taking place on Saturday, May 6 from noon to 4 pm, Mayfest is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and build community spirit.

Hosted at the new Granite branch, Mayfest will utilize the stunning outdoor spaces to showcase a range of activities that are perfect for all ages. One of the highlights of the event will be a butterfly tent where guests can see butterflies up close before experiencing a mesmerizing butterfly release. Parker Bautner, owner and founder of Riverbottom Butterflies, will be showcasing 3-5 butterflies and sharing fun facts about these beautiful insects. Guests will even have the chance to hold a butterfly themselves!

In addition to the butterfly tent, Mayfest will offer live musical performances, lawn games, food trucks, community partners, and even the chance to take photos with Owlexander the Owl, the County Library’s mascot. As with all County Library events, Mayfest is free and open to everyone, making it the perfect opportunity to spend time with family and friends and build community connections.

For more information about Mayfest and other events hosted by the County Library, visit thecountylibrary.org.