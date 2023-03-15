SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s National Pi Day! Amilia McKay, owner of Grapefruit & Thyme, is excited to announce their Pi(e) Day specials, which include $3.14 sweet pocket pies and savory pocket pies served hot for lunch. They are also featuring their seasonal fan favorite, the Corned Beef pie.

The $3.14 sweet pocket pies are a steal, considering they are usually priced at $4. You can walk in to get this deal, no coupon necessary. And if you’re in the mood for something savory, try their hot and delicious savory pocket pies for lunch.

Grapefruit & Thyme has a variety of pies to choose from, including classic flavors like apple and cherry, as well as unique combinations like chocolate hazelnut and honey lavender. Their Corned Beef pie is a seasonal fan favorite that you won’t want to miss. It’s the perfect balance of savory and sweet, with tender beef, potatoes, and carrots in a rich, flaky crust.

To make your own pocket pies at home, follow Amilia’s instructions, and fill them with your favorite fruit or savory fillings. And don’t forget to stop by Grapefruit & Thyme for their Pi(e) Day specials. You can find them online at www.grapefruitandthyme.com or on Instagram at @grapefruitandthyme.