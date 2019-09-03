Celebrate our Wasatch Mountains with this new guide

From the perfect hiking meal, to Sasquatch sightings, popular hikes and more. It’s time to embrace our mountains! To help do just that, Salt Lake magazine just released its new issue and its all about the Wasatch Mountains. The “Mountain Issue” is a guide to the peaks, legends and lore, the best hikes, gear and ways to love the mountains that make living in Utah so special.

“The Wastach Mountains are so much a part of our lives we wanted to create guide,” says Jen Hill, Assistant Editor Salt Lake magazine. She ​stopped by to chat about the new issue. Be sure to watch the video for more insight into the issue.

Salt Lake Magazine’s Farm to Glass Cocktail Contest also kicks off in September. Find out how you can sample craft-cocktails made with harvest ingredients from Salt Lake’s best mixologists. Visit farmtoglassslc.com​ for a list of all the cocktails and full recipes and to vote for your favorite locally sourced cocktail.

