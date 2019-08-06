Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with A&W!

Happy National Root Beer Float day! What better way to celebrate summer than by eating one of these classic treats?

A&W has been selling Root Beer Floats for 100 years, longer than any major restaurant group! Today, they are providing a free small Root Beer Float for every customer that comes in to their store from 2:00- 8:00 pm.

A&W floats are composed of fresh Root Beer and creamy vanilla soft serve. They make them the same way that they were made back in 1919, with ingredients like real cane sugar and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark and spices.

The founder of A&W, Roy Allen, began making Root Beer for returning veterans from World War I. So, in addition to celebrating their 100th Anniversary with Free Root Beer Floats, A&W is encouraging donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Guests can donate cash in the restaurant using one of the two Donation Boxes or they can donate online by going to rootbeerfloatday.com.

The quickest way is to find the closet A&W near you is by going to awrestaurants.com and typing in your zip code.

