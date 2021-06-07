Celebrate National Doughnut Day

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s national doughnut day and if you’re looking for the best donut in Utah, we’ve got you covered. Benjamin Lee, the donut critic, came by to share with us his favorite places he loves to get doughnuts.

The top 4 donuts for Benjamin are Banbury Cross, Chubby Baker, Lehi Bakery, Donut Star. After thousands of donut fans weighed into the polls, they have their final four donuts! Did our GTU hosts come to the same conclusion as the voters on which should be in the final two and which should win it?

Benjamin Lee stuck around on National Donut Day….because we were not done talking doughnuts! He shared with us the plethora of donuts and donut deals on Friday.

Doughnut Deals

$1 donuts at all Maveriks Gas Stations (Madbrook donuts)

Cronuts are now a thing in UtahDonut ice cream with Banbury Cross cinnamon crumb donuts from JJ’s Ice CreamGo grab your donuts because they will sell out quickly today. If you don’t get the donuts you want then you can also celebrate tomorrow or every day of the week.

Find the Donut Critic on IG.