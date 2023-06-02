SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Donut critic, Benjamin Lee says “It’s the Super Bowl of donuts and the sweetest day of the year!” It’s National Donut Day and we celebrated with some delicious treats in the studio.

Take it as a good excuse to celebrate even your smallest wins, and treat yourself to a donut! Sugar expert, Benjamin shared two newer shops for you to try in Utah. Bismarck Doughnuts and Lighthouse donuts.

Bismarck makes fresh small batches throughout the day. He recommends asking for the most fresh batch and eat inside the location for a superior donut experience. It is located just south of University Mall in Orem.

Lighthouse Donuts was recognized in the Utah Dough Show. Hosts, Surae and Nicea ranked them high among other options at the event. They are also located in Utah County.

National Donut Day is a great opportunity to get out and try a new shop today or this weekend. Donuts are more than indulging and binging on sugar. It can be used as an incentive to work hard and play hard.

Lee shared the initiative he’s starting this summer “Donut Litter”. He says its his way of earning the donuts he eats. The goal is to pick up a bag of litter each week and get people to do the same. Earn some treats and clean up our communities while you’re at it.

Visit Donutcritic.com and follow along on social media @DonutCritic for more information.