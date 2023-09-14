SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s National Cream-Filled Donut Day, and Benjamin Lee, also known as the Donut Critic and Co-Founder of Sugar High Dessert Festival, is here to celebrate. Lee emphasizes that cream-filled donuts, when done right, are a true delight. He shared his top three establishments in Utah that have mastered the art of creating the perfect cream-filled experience.

The Other Side Donuts in Salt Lake City, known for winning Best Raised Donut at the Utah Dough Show and their sweet cause; Donut Star in Draper and South Jordan, consistently ranking among Utah’s top donut destinations; and Ono’s Malasadas in Provo, an all-time favorite in the state, offer creamy delights that will satisfy any donut lover.

If you’re a dessert lover, Lee invites everyone to attend Sugar High – Utah’s Largest Dessert Festival on September 23, 2023, featuring a VIP tasting experience with access to 70 of Utah’s best dessert vendors and an affordable Expo option for dessert enthusiasts.

Sugar High Dessert Festival will feature VIP tasting event running from 11 am to 2 pm and the Sweets Expo from 2 pm to 6 pm. Expo tickets can be purchased for $5 in advance on SugarHighEvents.com or for $10 at the door. The first 10 people to DM @sugar.high.events will win a pair of Expo tickets.