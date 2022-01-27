Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day with Magleby’s famous cake

It’s National Chocolate Cake Day and we are celebrating with the spot that does it best. If you are from Utah county, you know the spot that’s known for its famous chocolate cake. Richard Parkinson, from Magleby’s, is here to celebrate.

Parkinson shared some of the secrets to achieving his mom’s delicious chocolate cake. He said that it is quite simple. The recipe includes a lot of butter, pure vanilla, and sifted powdered sugar.

Magleby’s has several locations including: Magleby’s Springville, Magleby’s St. George, Magleby’s Fresh Provo, and Magleby’s Fresh Lindon.