Celebrate National Cheesecake Day tomorrow

Tomorrow is National Cheesecake Day, and Momo’s Gourmet Cheesecake owners gave our viewers a sneak peek at what cheesecakes to try tomorrow.

Their signature Momo Cheesecake includes peaches and cream with a biscoff crust, baked with sugar and cinnamon, homemade crumble, and their signature whipped cream.

National cheesecake day is July 30, and they will be giving away free mini original cheesecakes to the first 200 customers. Momo’s sells three sizes in their shop: mini, cutie, and 4″ personal. They also have four weekly flavors that rotate every Wednesday and have 5 classic flavors that they have all the time. Momo’s offers custom build your own orders for cheesecake sizes up to 10″ on their website.

They are located in Provo at 1364 N Freedom Blvd. They are opening a second location on August 13, 671 W South Jordan Parkway. Follow them on FB and IG for all the delicious cheesecakes they make.