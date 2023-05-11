Springville, UT (Good Things Utah) – Mothers deserve all the delicious treats on their special day. Amilia McKay, owner of Grapefruit & Thyme, has an array of sweet and savory Mother’s Day pies to choose from.

This Mother’s Day, you can find pies to curb that sweet tooth with flavors including strawberry cheesecake, key lime, chocolate cream, and lemon bar. Enjoy flavors like premium brisket and chicken pot pie for all the savory folks. Your taste buds will be begging for more after taking a bite of one of their mouth-watering pies.

With a wide variety of options, no mother will go without a delicious pie this Mother’s Day. This is the perfect way to show your mother that she is loved and deserves to be treated with the best! If you plan on baking your own pie, follow Amilia McKay’s tips on baking the perfect savory pie!

Be sure to get your hands on one of these irresistible pies and enjoy 10% off with code MOM10. Pick-up is available in Springville, with options for delivery to the Salt Lake and Utah counties.

You can find them online at www.grapefruitandthyme.com or on Instagram at @grapefruitandthyme.