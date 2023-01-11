SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)— Martin Luther King Jr. Day gives us the perfect opportunity to reflect on the lasting impact and legacy that King left in the world. With the holiday only a few days away, Northern Utah has plenty of events throughout the weekend and into Monday to help you celebrate with a day on, rather than a day off.

Utah has seen massive growth in community engagement with the holiday in the past few decades. Local organizations are encouraging engagement like the Utah MLK Jr. Human Right’s Commission, putting on an event at 11 AM on Monday. They are partnering with various businesses and the Utah Jazz to talk about the six principles of non-violence with children and their parents. Additionally, Utah schools such as Westminster and the University of Utah have a whole week of events lined up to get students involved on and off campus.

Eddy Thompson, the advisor of the Utah MLK Jr. Human Right’s Commission, joined us on the show to reflect on how the holiday has changed since he first joined the group in the 80’s. Despite the continued growth, he noted, we still have plenty of work ahead of us. The Human Right’s Commission has created a toolkit on their website to highlight events across the state while giving people easy access to educational resources.

Little actions add up when it comes to making the most of this holiday. Learning how to be an advocate, getting involved in your community, attending service events, discussing the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and sharing stories are just a few ways that you can make the most of the day.