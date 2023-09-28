The Gateway is celebrating Hispanic Heritage by honoring the life and work of framed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Jessica and Andrea join us to talk the weekend’s festivities.

Presented by the Latina Social Club, this is an opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the beauty and vitality of Hispanic cultural, all while paying tribute to the legendary Frida.

Festivities include food trucks, a Frida look-alike contest, lively music, and over twenty vendors offering a unique shopping experience. A braid bar will adorn attendees in classic Frida styled hair! There’s also a kids corner and face painting.

See you on Saturday September 30th from 4-9 pm.

atthegateway.com/calendars/frida-festival

Instagram @atthegateway @latinasocialclub