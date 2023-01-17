SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a unique and authentic way to celebrate the Lunar New Year? Look no further than Royal Hotpot & BBQ in Salt Lake City and Oh! Shabu Shabu & BBQ in South Jordan. These two restaurants, owned by Melissa Wang, specialize in the traditional Chinese hotpot experience.

Hotpot, also known as “shabu-shabu” or “steamboat,” is a beloved Chinese tradition in which a simmering pot of broth is placed in the center of the table. Diners then cook a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables in the broth to their desired level of doneness. It’s a fun and interactive way to enjoy a meal with friends and family.

At Royal Hotpot & BBQ and Oh! Shabu Shabu & BBQ, diners have the option to choose from a variety of broths, including spicy, tomato, and herbal options. There are also a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables to choose from, including thinly sliced meats such as beef, pork, and lamb, as well as seafood options like shrimp, scallops, and fish balls. There are also a variety of dipping sauces to enhance the flavors.

For those new to hotpot, don’t worry! Irie Cao, a friend and assistant of Melissa’s, will be happy to guide you through the process and recommend delicious options for you to try.

And for those looking to celebrate with a larger group, Royal Hotpot & BBQ and Oh! Shabu Shabu & BBQ are offering a promotion of 10% off for groups of 6 and above. So gather your friends and family, and come experience the joy of hotpot together.

Follow @royalhotpotandbbq and @ohshabu777 on Instagram to stay updated on promotions and specials. Happy Lunar New Year and let’s raise a hotpot in celebration!