Celebrate LGBTQ week on the ski slopes

Tom Whitman joined Deena to share some exciting news! Elevation Utah is returning to Park City from February 23rd to 27th. If you don’t know what this is, Elevation is Utah’s only LGBTQ ski week, and one of the largest LGBTQ sporting events in the country.

Whitman started Elevation in California 20 years ago and has enjoyed seeing the growth over the years. This year will mark the 12th annual event in Park City. They will host over 1,500 LGBTQ skiers and snowboarders for 5 days of snow sports, apres-ski parties, and night-time events. There will be DJs, drag queens, dancers, and hundreds of fun and friendly LGBTQ skiers and boarders from around the country.

Everyone is welcome to come and join the fun. Elevation strives to bring the LGBTQ community and allies together for a celebration of community and skiing. Other events are held at Mammoth Lakes, CA, and Tremblant, Quebec each year.

Elevation will be offering big discounts to Utah residents. 25 to 35% discounts on event tickets will be available. Whitman hopes to bring out the local Salt Lake City community as well as travelers to Utah.

You can find all the info is at elevationgayski.com and on Instagram @elevationgayski.