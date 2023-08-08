Rock the fashion of the 40’s and 50’s with a pinup competition on international Tiki day! Tiki aficionado Jacquie along with Jessica, the owner of Minnie Pearl Vintage to give us all the details of the event happening at Flanker on August 12th, and showcase a few ideas of what to wear.

We hear the history of how Tiki culture and pinup originated, and why the atmosphere of the pop-up Tiki bar at Flanker is the perfect setting. The pinup contest has incredible prizes for first, second, and third place. Including a Vegas getaway, and a custom dress by Minnie Pearl Vintage.

For more, hop online! www.flankerslc.com IG @flankerslc