Come together this time of year in celebration of diverse beliefs and cultures. Ganel Lyn Condie joined us in the studio to shine some light on how you can celebrate interfaith traditions this year.

Chanukah (Hanukkah) 2023 starts at nightfall on December 7, 2023 and ends with nightfall on December 15, 2023 and lasting for eight days. The Jewish festival of lights marks a time for both celebration and reflection. Hanukkah is a time for Jews to gather with family and friends and retell a fabled story of resistance. While certain symbols of the holiday like the menorah and the dreidel (a four sided spinning top) there is plenty more to learn about Hanukkah and why it is celebrated.

Christmas, an annual holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated in unique ways in different countries. Christmas in the United States brings together many customs from other countries and cultures. In every country, food takes center stage. In Ukraine, ambitious feasters enjoy a 12-course meal. In Japan, it’s common for families to visit the American fast-food chain KFC for dinner. In Poland, carp featured during dinner are often kept in the family bathtub for days before it’s eaten.

Kwanzaa is an annual non-religious celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast usually on the sixth day. It was created based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa. One of Kwanzaa’s core ideals is bonding with loved ones.

