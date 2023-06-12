- On Good Things Utah this morning – We know birthdays with McDonald’s hold a special place in fans’ hearts. Now, everyone is invited to create new birthday memories with McDonald’s … this time, in honor of their fuzzy purple bestie. Get your party hat ready, because we’re celebrating Grimace’s birthday! Starting today (June 12) fans can get in on the festivities with the Grimace Birthday Meal* – featuring a limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness. The meal also comes with the choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, and World Famous Fries®. The Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake is available at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last starting June 12 via the McDonald’s App, drive-thru, McDelivery or in-restaurant.
- Some other ways to toast to Grimace’s birthday this month include:
- Break out the b-day games: McDonald’s has launched an exclusive video game in collaboration with Krool Toys®, where you can immerse yourself in Grimace’s world as he races around classic McDonald’s birthday scenes to find his pals – like Birdie and Hamburglar – all in a quest to cut his birthday cake. The game will be free to play on desktop and mobile beginning June 12.
- Get your party outfit on: Dress to impress in Grimace-inspired merch – from tees to socks – available to purchase beginning June 12 on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com, while supplies last.
- In lieu of gifts: Fans can help drive a donation to a charity near and dear to Grimace – Ronald McDonald House Charities. RMHC is there when families need them most, and Grimace couldn’t think of a better way to mark his birthday occasion than by having fans join him in giving to those in need.
- From June 13 – 14, fans can visit McDonald’s Instagram story and share a picture of their favorite birthday memory via the “add yours” sticker. For every picture shared, we’ll donate $5 to RMHC up to $200k.
- For those just realizing how little you actually know about your purple pal – Grimace is from Grimace Island and comes from a huge family (including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O’Grimacey!) The timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature. What exactly is Grimace? Perhaps we’ll never know!? Tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
