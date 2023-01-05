SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) On Monday, January 18th, the NAACP Salt Lake Branch will be hosting its 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon. This event is a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. King, and a time to recognize the work of individuals and organizations who are continuing his mission of civil rights and social justice.

Jeanetta Williams, President of the Salt Lake Branch and former member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, will be giving the keynote address at the luncheon. Williams has been an active member of the NAACP for many years and is dedicated to advancing civil rights and equality for all people.

At the luncheon, the NAACP will also be honoring two special award recipients. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award and Rosa Parks Award will be presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the promotion of civil rights and social justice. In addition to these awards, the NAACP will also be recognizing the recipients of their scholarship program and honoring first responders for their service to the community. These awards and recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of individuals who are committed to making a positive impact in the world.

We invite you to join us at the 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon and celebrate the progress that has been made toward social justice, as well as the work that still needs to be done. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the NAACP Salt Lake Branch website at naacp-saltlakebranch.org.