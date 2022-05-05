Happy Cinco de Mayo! We found the perfect spot to celebrate, Tres Hombres in Millcreek! Standing strong since 1984, this restaurant is beloved. We chat with owners Don Bostrom and Mike Gibson about the atmosphere, dining experience, and of course the delicious cuisine.

The menu caters to people with different tastes and diet preferences. Think vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and even seafood options. There’s truly something for everyone! There are 60+ tequila options, and 20+ margarita options. With a weekend brunch, patio seating, a unique mural outside, and 70+ plants inside, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience!

Tres Hombres feels like family. Be sure to pop in for Cinco de Mayo, or whenever you’re hungry for the best and most authentic Mexican food in town!

They also do fun social media giveaways, so don’t forget to follow on IG! @treshombresutah

Pop in at 3298 S Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT 84106 and hop online to peruse the menu at treshombrescantina.com