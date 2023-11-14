SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to refreshing one’s look, you can confidently turn to the experts at Utah facial Plastics. To feel and look your best. Nurse injector Jeanna Wilkerson came to Good Things Utah. To tell us more about Botox Cosmetic day on November 15th!

Botox is having their 5th annual cosmetic day and offering a great deal for current Botox users or those who are thinking about trying it! Purchase a $50 gift card and get a $50 gift card. Bonus, if you redeem your gift cards at Utah Facial Plastics you can save another $25 off your treatment! These gift cards do not expire, but if you get treated in November you will earn $40 in rewards on your next visit.

Visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or call 801-776-2220 Utah Facial Plastics Two Locations: Utah Facial Plastics

