SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrate Black History Month right this February. At Salt Lake Community College they are doing “MLK Jr. Commemorative Week” to celebrate the Civil Rights Movement and Spirituals. They have invited world renowned singer Robert Sims to perform a sublime and dazzling show.

Robert Sims came into the studio today. He is known for his beautiful baritone voice, and they specialize in African American folk songs and spirituals. He has been awarded numerous recognitions, including the gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Competition, and performed on numerous stages throughout the country, including New York’s Lincoln Center and with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

The show will be on Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 to 9pm. Robert Sims will be accompanied by The Salt Lake Community College Chamber Singers. For tickets and more information check out their website and social media.