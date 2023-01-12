SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The new year is a perfect time to get a new pet and what better place than the Salt Lake City animal services. Communications manager, Callista Pearson, brought in Monkey, a chocolate spayed female poodle (toy) on the GTU set.

You can find Monkey and other pets to adopt at AdoptUtahPets.org or in person, Tue-Sat from 10-6. Also, on January 17th they are having their Betty White Day fundraiser. All the proceeds go towards keeping her colony room. The funds will also benefit their monthly pet pantry, to help further into 2023. The purpose of the pet pantry is to help those who struggle to afford feeding their pets.

Supporting the animal shelter is important because there are so many animals that need a home and support. Right now, there are more dogs than kennel space. For more information check out their website and social media.