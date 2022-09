The Mid-Autumn Festival, otherwise known as the Moon Festival, shows the history of the mid-autumn celebration celebrated in some Asian countries. Beginning on September 10, the Moon Festival celebrates autumn.

Mika Lee, owner of Honey Tea Hive, showed their three mooncake recipes. The first is a pastry kind of pie, the second is mochi filled with red or green bean with a slightly sweet flavor, and the third is a traditional recipe.

