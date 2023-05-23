PARK CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Park City, Utah is gearing up for a spectacular event that promises to unite the community while honoring the National Ability Center’s (NAC) equestrian programs and mission. At the heart of the NAC’s equestrian programs are their magnificent horses, which play an integral role in providing unforgettable experiences to individuals and families with diverse abilities and backgrounds.

The highly anticipated annual Barn Party is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the picturesque National Ability Center Ranch and Equestrian Center located at 1000 Ability Way. The Barn Party is a signature event that celebrates the exceptional achievements of the volunteers, staff, and participants of the NAC’s Equestrian Program throughout the year. It is an opportunity for the community to come together and acknowledge the remarkable dedication and the “I Can” mentality that permeates everyday life at the National Ability Center.

This fun-filled, family-friendly event has something for everyone. From a mouthwatering BBQ dinner and live music to a mechanical bull, an auction, and a lively saloon, guests are in for a treat. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the festive spirit by dressing in their best western-themed attire.

For those who want to make the most of the Barn Party experience, limited table sponsorships with ten seats are available at $2,000. General admission tickets are priced at $65, and youth admission for ages 12 and under is $30. To secure your place at this unforgettable gathering, visit discovernac.org/events/barn-party to purchase tickets.