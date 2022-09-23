- On Good Things Utah this morning – The leaves are changing in Southern Utah and we are here for it! Our show is live this morning from the SUU campus in Cedar City and Surae and Deena are taking us on a tour. As the weather starts to cool, the area around Cedar City prepares to put on a dramatic show. Cedar City provides an unmatched destination for fall foliage viewing with a backdrop of striking red rocks and southern Utah’s national parks. Rated as one of the “Top Eight Unique Destinations to View Fall Colors” by both NBC’s Today Show and USA Today, the display of fall colors around Cedar City is impressive and distinctive. The honors are due in part to the concentration of scenic routes that run through the red rock vistas of southern Utah, including National Scenic Byway 143 and Highway 148 through Cedar Breaks National Monument.
the ladies discuss how to have the best college experience at SUU. And it might be easier than you think:
- Get involved.
This point may be the most overhyped, but it’s still valid. Go to your school’s activities fair if they have one; otherwise, keep your eyes open for opportunities to join different clubs or teams. Joining a club or team can often provide a much-needed relief from your everyday classes or responsibilities, and it’s a great way to meet new people or to try something new! Many schools even have niche groups such as unicycle clubs, quidditch teams (of Harry Potter fame), and virtual reality clubs. If you don’t find a club that aligns with your interests, you can always start your own!
- Learn how to network.
Networking is something that can seem foreign for high school students (at least that’s how it felt for me). We go to college and are suddenly expected to know how to make professional contacts without any real training. To be successful at networking throughout college, you have to put yourself in settings where you’ll have the opportunity to meet professionals in the field you’re interested in. Look for local networking opportunities or events that are catered to the industry you’re in or the skills you’d like to master. For example, you might find an event that teaches individuals how to run for office, or a training on using LinkedIn to your advantage, or a class that helps you learn photography skills. All of these events will put you in contact with people who can help propel you into a career later in life.
- Prepare for the cost of college.
If you need to take out student loans to pay for college, borrow ONLY what you need. Many people accept less than what’s offered (myself included!). Borrowing an extra $4,000 now may turn into repaying an extra $7,000 in the future. (Remember, anything you borrow now must be paid back with interest later.) Consider getting a job to help defray costs. College campuses usually have lots of fun jobs to choose from.
- Finally, if you’ve been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you’re not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year. Unfortunately, costs are still on the rise: All major grocery store food group indexes increased during August. Cereals and bakery products rose 1.2% in the last month—a 16.4% increase from 2021 to 2022. The overarching costs of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, as well as the fruits and vegetables index, increased 0.5% since July, a 16.2% and 9.4% year over year increase, respectively. The month over month price increases are only expected to continue in 2022. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Food Prices Outlook, all food prices are predicted to increase between 8.5 and 9.5% throughout the rest of the year.
Now that you've decided to visit Cedar City with your family, what can you do when you get there AND what is free?