Indulge in decadent Cauliflower Mac ‘N Cheese that is the perfect recipe that will have your guests asking for seconds. Kiana Williams of Keto Ki is back in the kitchen to share her tasty Keto-Friendly recipe.

Cauliflower Mac ‘N Cheese

Ingredients:

-2 cauliflower heads

-4 cups shredded sharp cheddar

-1 cup heavy cream

-1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

-1 stick salted butter

-1 ranch packet

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 385°

2. Clean cauliflower stalks, break them up into pieces & place them in a large bowl.

3. Melt a half stick of butter & stir into a bowl with the cauliflower.

4. Place buttered cauliflower onto the pan with parchment paper, salt & pepper lightly optional.

5. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes.

6. Remove, let cool & place cauliflower back into a large bowl.

7. Add ranch packet into bowl and mix.

8. In a separate medium-size bowl or saucepan, add shredded cheese, heavy cream, almond milk, butter; melt/heat & stir occasionally.

9. Pour cheese mixture onto cauliflower, mix evenly & serve hot.

