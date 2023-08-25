SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — He has opened for Country & Rock legends including: Tim Mcgraw, Blake Shelton, .38 Special, Ted Nugent, and more. Country singer, Mark Mackay, joined us in the studio to his new music coming this fall. With tours including direct opening support for Eli Young Band and REO Speedwagon, he is just wrapping up the Summer Slowdown Tour, where he has played 35 shows so far nationwide.

Mark Mackay will be performing at Box Elder County Fairgrounds on Aug 25th. For more information visit: www.burninggroundentertainment.com