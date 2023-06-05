Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Whether you need to catch someone’s eyes from across the room or deliver a speech for an important event, Quintin Croft has you covered. The Founder and CEO of BAQE cosmetics joined us on GTU today to share her quick tips on how to stylize your makeup for the desired effect you’re looking for.

Croft shared with Deena and Savvy how she brings attention to either her eyes or her lips with just choosing different shades of lipstick and eyeshadow. She explained how color theory places a role in how to accentuate your look when dealing with makeup.

To showcase your lips, Croft recommends using bold colors. With the bright, vibrant shade attention will be drawn to them and it will help who you are with to pay attention to what you are saying. If you’re looking to bring someone’s gaze to your eyes, then go for a nude lip with some complementary eyeshadow. This will keep the other person engaged with your eyeline and you will be seen as an active listener. Maybe you want your outfit to be the star of the show? Try to use more subtle tones that match your outfit so that whatever you’re wearing becomes the centerpiece of their attention.

Quintin Croft is certainly a master when it comes to all things makeup and she delivered her expertise on these amazing tips. Get 20% off her website with code: GOODTHINGS, today only!

