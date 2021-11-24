Catch the new Christmas film with Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray and co-star Jessica Lowndes join us live to give us the inside school on the new Christmas film Angel Falls Christmas.

Jessica explains that the story is about an ER doctor struggling to find a work/life balance. After an abrupt breakup with her boyfriend, she designs a Christmas checklist to try and win him back. Along the way, she meets a barista who catches her by surprise. The film has lots of twists and turns and they are sure viewers are going to love it!

Chad mentions how special it is to be a part of Christmas films because it is a bright spot with so much chaos going on in the world. He explains this movie as the best film they have ever made.

The film will be released the day after Thanksgiving and the actors hope viewers will laugh and resonate with the message.