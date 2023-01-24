SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) –The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year in Utah, and for good reason. The festival brings some of the biggest names in Hollywood to Park City for a week of film screenings, celebrity sightings, and exclusive parties. And who better to give you the inside scoop on all the celebrity happenings than Sundance Lisa?

Lisa is a seasoned veteran of the festival, and joined us on the show to share the tea on all the celebrities she’s met, which ones were nice and which ones were not-so-nice, and all the juicy gossip from behind the scenes.

Sundance Lisa shares her experiences on social media. Follow her on Instagram to see exclusive photos and videos from the festival, and check out her Facebook page, Lisaandhercelebs, for even more celebrity sightings and insider information.

TikTok: Lisa_Herrera_usa