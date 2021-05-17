Catch Stephani Sosa on Highschool Musical The Series

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Stephani Sosa, stopped by the studio to talk about her latest endeavor on High School Musical the series, as well as being a finalist in “So you think you can dance, we were excited to have Stephani perform an incredible dancing solo for our viewers.

Stephani Sosa was on SYTYCD Season 16 Top with her brother Ezra, went on an American tour with SYTYCD Live following after the show dancing in 40 cities across the US and Canada. She was in Season 1, of Highschool Musical the series on Disney+ and now is going to be reappearing on Season 2 as a featured principle dancer with castmates, Olivia Rodrigo, Josh Basset, Sofía Wylie, Matt Cornett, and more!

Season 2, Episode One, just released, go watch it on Disney+, and they filmed all the series here in SLC, Utah!

Find Stephani on IG, and Tiktok.