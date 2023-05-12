We were excited to have actor and comedian Michael Yo stop by to promote his upcoming Weekend shows at Wiseguys Comedy Club! You know him from America’s Got Talent, Joe Rogan, Amber Brown and all the entertainment shows.

His latest special “I Never Thought” and stand-up clips have millions of views on YouTube. We had a blast hearing personal stories and hearing his answers to some wacky questions. He’s in Salt Lake City at Wiseguys tonight and tomorrow, May 12-13th.

Some tickets are still available at WiseGuysComedy.com

Instagram/Facebook: @michaelyo

TikTok: @michaelyoyo