SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you in need of some new and exciting places to try in Salt Lake City? Look no further than the Best of City Weekly‘s annual list of local favorites! Cat Palmer hopes to help you take your date nights to the next level by working your way through the winners and trying something new.

One of the top new restaurants on the list is Franklin Ave. Cocktails & Kitchen. This hidden gem is just a short walk from Bar X and is quickly becoming a must-try spot in the city. With a lively atmosphere and delicious food, it’s no wonder that people are coming back multiple times a week. Must-tries include the Utah Old Fashioned, house-made kimchi pickles, and their stunning raspado sour-cream ice cream for dessert.

For those craving seafood, Current Fish & Oyster is a must-visit. With a modern and sleek atmosphere, this restaurant makes you forget that you’re in a desert state. Fresh seafood dishes and unique desserts are just a few reasons why locals keep coming back for more.

Lake Effect is the place to go for the best liquor selection in the city. With a vast library of spirits and a comprehensive drink menu, this spot is perfect for a night out with friends or a date night. Plus, they often have live music to add to the ambiance.

For a truly unique dining experience, head over to Table X. Named as regional semifinalists for the James Beard Best Chef award, the chefs at Table X make each visit memorable with their use of garden-fresh ingredients, much of which is grown on-site. Reserve a seat in the garden for a magical outdoor dining experience or request the chef’s table to watch your food being made.

Finally, The Copper Onion is a must-try. This shining gem in the city has been thriving for over a decade and is a favorite spot among locals. Whether you’re dining alone, with friends, or on a cute date night, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu.

So, grab a copy of the Best of City Weekly or check out their website and start working your way through the list of local favorites. With so many delicious options to choose from, your taste buds will thank you!