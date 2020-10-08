The importance of kids and activism with Cat Palmer

Activist and artist Cat Palmer joined us to have a discussion on the importance of getting your children involved in activism. Cat is a mom of two, and her family are big clean air activists.

Cat has been an art activist in Salt Lake City for over 16 years, and she loves seeing more people involved these last few years. It does not have to be hard or big to get started! She has built up to her kids speaking at Committee hearings on Capitol Hill killing bills on the floor. You can start small, it starts at home.

One important suggestion is to ask your kids the what things they care about? What do you care about? Maybe your kids have seen things in the news. Maybe they have heard things at school? It is easy to start talking about it over dinner. Just ask them. You would be surprised what is in your kid’s heads and what their thoughts are. Our kids are smarter and more thoughtful than we give them credit.

Activism is ALL around us! Cat continues, when watching movies and something seems off or uncomfortable, press pause and chat about it. We are the examples we set for our kids. When we stay silent we are showing our kids what is ok and what we accept.

It is never too young to talk about consent. It is important that kids know that they have body autonomy. Do not force them to hug anyone, even family. You can teach this on the playground as toddlers, no means no and stop means stop. As kids get older, the topics of consent, racism, our environment can evolve and become more in depth.



Even if you are really into something, does not mean your kids will be, ask them if they want to attend a rally with you. Consent is always important. Cat’s family nights often consisted of making signs and tee-shirts for marches and rallies. Getting your kids more involved in your community is never a bad thing. Hopefully we are raising kids to care about our communities more and be more aware individuals!

Cat tells u, “at times we’ve gotten the news involved to change rape culture dress code guidelines in the Salt Lake City School districts that were out of date and, we changed these dress codes. We changed policies for inappropriate brochures that were being sent home at schools. We rally for clean air as a family. We rally for consent as a family. My kids are bi-racial, but white presenting, and they realize they will not face the same issues their father faced growing up.”

To help protect our air, Cat says lower your thermostat two degrees, carpool to work or events, be idle, use transit once a week or more, avoid cold start (get in and go), and make energy saving choices.



Follow Cat: @catpalmerphotography on IG

@catpalmerphotgraphy on FB

@catpalmer on Twitter

www.catpalmer.comcat@catpalmer.com