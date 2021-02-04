We love when Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats comes to our kitchen! Today brought an amazing steak recipe, and you can find her tasty, healthful and hearty meals delivered to her SLC peeps each Tuesday. Not to mention virtual cooking classes, food tips, vlogs and more on her IG @magpiesweetsandeats
Cast Iron Steak with Compound Butter
Serves 2
2 (6-8 oz) Rib Eye or New York Strip Steaks
2 Tbs Vegetable, canola or grapeseed oil
Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper
2 oz unsalted, softened butter
1 Tbs chopped fresh herb of choice
1 Tbs minced shallot
1 clove crushed garlic
Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper.
- Place a cast iron pan on stove top and turn heat to medium high. After about 1 minute add oil to pan.
- While pan is heating, pat steaks dry with a paper towel and season generously with kosher salt and pepper.
- Give pan 2-3 minutes to heat, oil will be shimmering and near smoking. Add steak to pan and gently press with tongs to ensure surface of steak is contact with pan.
- Leave steak to cook for 3-5 minutes, until steak is evenly browned. Then flip to other side and cook an additional 3-5 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached. If steak is thick you may need to flip to other side to ensure steak is cooked through.
- Once steak is cooked to your liking, remove from skillet and let rest.
- While steak is cooking, mix together butter, herb, shallot and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste and place on steak after you remove it from the pan to melt into steak before serving.