Cast Iron Steak with Compound Butter

More than a million pets have been adopted from shelters and rescue groups since the start of the pandemic. But additionally, an untold number of puppies have been purchased since March, which could spell trouble for first time pup parents.

Puppies purchased from breeders, pet stores or online retailers are often weeks old, often barely weaned, and usually do not come with any follow-up support. So now that months have passed, those sweet, little fuzzy fellows are turning into dog-sized critters with adolescent behaviors. Dogs need training and socialization to learn how to be healthy and happy members of the family. Without an investment in training, dogs grow up to be unruly pets with no manners, and families often tire of them at this stage because training a full -grown puppy who jumps on everyone, scratches and is mouthy seems like too much trouble.

Puppy parents should register their pets in private or group obedience classes, or even look into online training. An investment now in training and socialization will pay off in the form of a well-mannered pet who is a better member of family.

Our pet of the week is Tigger, and he's available for adoption through Salt Lake County Animal Services. He's a 3-year-old, neutered male Rottweiler. He's the longest resident at the shelter, and is looking for a dog-savvy home that will work with him. Tigger has a lot of energy, and would love for someone to help him channel it in productive ways. He may need a refresher on his manners, but with a little effort he will be a loyal companion for the rest of your days.