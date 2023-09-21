Heather Allen, associate director of the Utah County Children’s Justice Center along with Stephanie Berglind, board president, stopped by to tell us the details of their fundraising event happening tonight, September 21 st from 7 pm to 10 pm at the Neptuno Event Center in Orem.

The Utah County Children’s Justice Center assists in the investigation of child abuse and provides support and resources to victims and their families. They help support around 1000 children per year.

They are currently renovating a second Utah County location in American Fork, and are raising funds to finish that project. Help them reach their goal by attending tonight’s Casino Night Fundraiser! With just $50 a ticket, the experience includes dinner, dancing, dessert, casino games, and an opportunity drawing.

Neptuno Event Center from 7 pm – 10 pm at 1185 N 1200 W in Orem.

Donate online here if you can’t make the event www.cjcprovo.com