Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Shae Memmott, the home chef behind Shae Makes showed us how to make a tasty Cashew Chicken Pasta Salad.

Recipe:

-1 lb bow tie pasta, cooked al dente

-3 cups sliced purple grapes

-1 bunch of sliced green onions

-2 1/2 cups lightly salted cashews

-3 cups chopped rotisserie chicken, cooked

Dressing:

-3/4 cup loosely packed brown sugar

-1 3/4 cup mayonnaise

-2 Tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

-2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

-2 tsp salt

-1 tsp pepper

Directions:

1. Cook pasta according to package directions.

2. Add cooked pasta, sliced grapes, chopped green onions, cashews, and chicken to a large bowl. Toss to combine.

3. In a separate small bowl combine dressing ingredients and whisk together until smooth.

4. Pour dressing over pasta and stir it in until everything is fully coated.

5. Serve immediately or store in the fridge until ready to serve.

Visit Shae online here shaemakes.com, IG, and FB.