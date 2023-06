SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- With summer upon us, the mocktail trend is alive and well globally. Hunter Mills from Carson Kitchen joined us on the show today to show us how to make an alcohol free Whiskey Sour.

The Recipe:

Whiskey Sour:

1.5 oz of Ritual “whiskey”

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz bittermilk no 1 → Garnish with Orange peel and cherry rocks

For more information and recipes, visit their website and instagram.