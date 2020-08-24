Carmine’s Italian Cuisine

This is Italia at its finest! Carmine’s is an Italian restaurant where you can enjoy the best Italy has to offer in food, wine and service. Every diner knows what they want in cuisine, ambiance, and service. At Carmine’s, they strive to satisfy all your desires and more. The freshest ingredients prepared by trained Italian chefs, and served in an atmosphere of congeniality and attention to detail.

Choose from dining and outside seating from 5pm – 9pm M- TH, and 5pm to 10 pm F-S. Face masks are mandatory. Today we sampled delicious signature dishes:

1.Tiramisù

2.Scallops

3.Fettuccine allo Scoglio

4.Eggplant Parmigiana on Mozzarella Bowl

5.Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

6.Mari e Monti

Pentola Gigante: The giant Pan. It is a handmade pan made from Carmine’s family in Italy. Italians are about families, they can’t cook only for 2-4 people. They always get together with family and friends so for that reason Chef Carmine came up with the idea of bringing the giant pan to USA.

Carmine’s Restaurant is the first in Utah State to bring this beautiful giant pan. The size of the pan is 5 feet, for about 1 hour and 30 minutes can cook 50 pounds of pasta of all kinds for 200 people. We had events at Carmine’s Restaurant, we also can come to your house and cook your favorite pasta dish for 199 guests of yours. La Pentola Grande has become chef’s favorite pan to cook with, so come and enjoy for a favorite pasta dish at Carmine’s.



Chef Carmine Delli Bovi comes from Battipaglia Salerno Italy. The beautiful part of Italy is well known for the production of fresh buffalo Mozzarella. The mozzarella was the cheese that Carmine missed the most when he came to America. Unable to buy fresh mozzarella, he started making himself. Till it became another passion and start sharing with others and now it is on the menu of the restaurant.

Chef Carmine discovered his cooking talent at a very young age. At age 14 he didn’t know what his future could be, so he started learning making pizza. He learned making pizza from scratch including making the pizza oven. That is what makes him special, not only making his own

pizza dough, fresh mozzarella but also pizza oven. He believes that the pizza oven is the key to making delicious Neapolitan pizza.

Carmine’s Restaurant is located at 2477 Fort Union Blvd

(801) 921-9048

carmines.restaurant/gallery