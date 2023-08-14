SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Randy Crane is known for his great food. He joined us on the show with the perfect fruity dessert. Top is with some ice cream and Randy’s Carmel Apple Crumble is sure to be a hit in your home.

Ingredients:

Filling:

7 cups apples, pealed, cored, sliced (Cosmo Crisp)

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Caramel Sauce:

8 tablespoons of butter

3 tablespoons all purpose flour

1/4 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

Crumble Topping:

1 cup all purpose

1/2 cup Brown sugar

1/2 cup sliced almonds, chopped fine

6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons water

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

1- Melt butter over medium heat in a medium sauce pan

2- Whisk in three tablespoons of flour and cook for approx. 2 mins

3- Add 1/4 cup of water and 1 cup of Sugar and whisk

4- Bring mixture to a boil then reduce to simmer

5- Cook for 3 minute whisking constantly.

6- Remove from heat and set aside.

7- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

8- Peal and core the apples.

9- Slice them thinly in 1/4 inch slices and place them in a large mixing bowl

10- Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of cinnamon over the apples, stir to coat evenly

11- Pour the caramel over the apples and mix to combine.

12- Place the apple mixture in a 9×9 baking dish

13- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 mins

14- Add flour, almonds, melted butter, brown sugar, salt, vanilla, water to a medium mixing bowl and combine.

15- Break up any clumps bigger than a pea

16- Remove the baked apples from the oven

17 Remove the foil and top apples evenly with the crumble mixture.

18- Bake for an additional 30 minutes uncovered.

19- Let rest for 60 minutes before serving.