Caricature Artist captures personalities through his pen

Leave a party with a memorable portrait by caricature artist Alexander Buie. Buie creates his pieces in as little as five minutes using a pen. He begins his drawings with the eyes because it helps capture the individuals personality.

Buie has been doing caricature professionally since 2011. His grandfather, Owen Richardson, is a high successful caricature artist with 40 years and counting under his belt.

“I grew up watching him draw faces at malls and fairs and thought I had

the talent to be able to draw people professionally,” Buie said.

Buie wants the individuals he is drawing to smile and be comfortable. This helps him find the aspects and features that make a person unique.

Buie has drawn for some well-known companies like Netflix, Adobe and Disney since 2011. During his process he has been able to travel to different states and even abroad in the UK. He added that he also found the love of his life doing caricatures.

Follow Buie on Instagram @alexander_buie and book him for your next gathering!