Career coaching for women

Today on Good Things Utah, Britt Larsen gave us great tips on making a career as a woman. You can decide what you do and how much money you make!
- Every woman works but only you can decide what career path you go down.
- Stay away from office drama and focus on the tasks at hand.
- Remember that everyone is human, even your boss, and can make mistakes.
- Build a dream life because there’s no such thing as a dream job!
For more tips and tricks, visit https://www.livlyhood.com/. If you mention Good Things Utah, you can get a free introductory career coaching call and get 50% off of a basic coaching package!