Career coaching for women

Today on Good Things Utah, Britt Larsen gave us great tips on making a career as a woman. You can decide what you do and how much money you make!

Every woman works but only you can decide what career path you go down. Stay away from office drama and focus on the tasks at hand. Remember that everyone is human, even your boss, and can make mistakes. Build a dream life because there’s no such thing as a dream job!

For more tips and tricks, visit https://www.livlyhood.com/. If you mention Good Things Utah, you can get a free introductory career coaching call and get 50% off of a basic coaching package!