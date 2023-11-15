- Unlike traditional non-profits, Care For Life has a different approach to helping families become more healthy and more self reliant. Brad Andrews is a Board Member from Care For Life and joined us on the show this morning to tell us how the twenty-four year organization changed his life.
- The organization provides life skills and educates residents in villages in Mozambique, Africa and will be expanding into South America in 2025. Andrews says “they work with people to provide them hope and a sense of direction and really, we do it through education. Our entire program is built about teaching them the types of skills, life skills, that they need not only to improve their own lives, but the lives of their families as well as the village.” Andrews says this organization brings hope to the poorest of the poor, but even he was shocked at the level of poverty when he just visited Mozambique with the organization. He says he set out to learn six months ago how Care For Life is impacting the lives of those in that country, but then he set about meeting the people. He says that’s where it really affected him, and completely changed his life.
- Andrews says if you would like to see the work Care For Life is doing around the world, or donate to the cause, please visit www.careforlife.org
- They are also part of the holiday Giving Machines that are set up in Utah for the holidays and you can also donate there.
Care For Life’s unique approach to helping families in poverty around the world
by: Nicea DeGering
