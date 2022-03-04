Andrea Jensen is a yoga, pilates, surge, and high fitness instructor and knows what she’s talking about when it comes to fitness. It can be easy to be unsure about what kind of workout is going to be most effective. Jensen is here to answer all of our questions!

Many people wonder if they should be doing cardio or lifting weights. The answer is, you need both! Everyone can benefit from incorporating both Cardio and weight/resistance training into their routine.

Weight and resistance training:

-Increase strength/muscle tone

-Aids in injury prevention

-Improves posture and range of motion

-Boosts metabolism

-Contributes to heart health

Whereas cardio:

-Improves cardiovascular health

-Lowers blood pressure and regulates blood sugar

-Aids in more restful sleep

-Increases stamina

-Boosts mood

And both of these lists are just the tip of the iceberg. Workouts that offer both cardio and strength training have become more popular and provide a super-efficient workout! If you don’t have time to get to the gym and are working out from home, Jensen shared a 3 move circuit workout. Each movement combines cardio and strength training, and each movement can be adjusted slightly to work for different muscle groups:

Squat jumps: Sit back in the squat, arms come towards chest, launch off the ground and jump as legs straighten and reach arms down to sides Mountain climbers: come into high plank, and begin to alternate knees coming in towards your chest, think of running on your toes. Walking push-ups: stay in high plank, perform a push up (show modification), and walk hands and feet on step to the right.

Set a 1 minute timer and move through these moments with proper form as many times as you can. Take a 20 second break and repeat, or move into a new variation.

Ascend Fitness Studio in South Jordan is running a promotion until March 17th that gets you three months of unlimited classes for $100. Many of their class offerings are geared towards cardio, strength, and a combination of both.

Follow Andrea on Instagram @andrea.j.fitness for information on her teaching schedule, more workout tips, at home workout resources, and a giveaway for a 3-month membership to Ascend and a comfort cove top!