Cardamom Star Bread with Flourish Bakery

Aimee Alitizer of Flourish Bakery whipped up the most beautiful cardamom star bread in the GTU kitchen today! Try your hand at the recipe, and pop in at the bakery to support local, and have a holiday treat.
www.flourishslc.org
FB: @flourishslc
IG: @flourish_bakery
1 cup milk
2 tbl butter
1 tsp vanilla
2 1/2 cups bread flour
1 cup sugar
1/8 tsp salt
2 egg yolks
2 tsp cardamom
3 oz unsalted butter
2 cups brown sugar
1 T cinnamon
4 oz almond paste
- When dough is ready, divide into 4 equal pieces; roll out dough on a lightly floured surface, using a rolling
pin, to about 12″ round.
- Using a plate or cardboard round as a template, trim the edges of the dough with a sharp knife – creating
equally sized discs. Then place one dough disk on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Spread the dough disc with 1/3 of the butter and spice filling.
- Place a second disc directly on top of the first and repeat step 3 two times. Then top with the fourth disc.
Shape
- Place a pint size canning jar, or 3″ round cutter, in the center of the layered dough to use as a guide.
Do not press on the jar/cutter – this is just a guide to keep your cuts equidistant from the center.
- Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into quarters at 3, 6, 9, and 12 o’clock.
- Cut each quarter in half, and then each 8th in half again, to make a total of 16 strands connected to the center.
- Take two side-by-side strands and twist them away from each other two times. Connect the two strands at the
ends, pinching the ends together to create a point.
- Repeat step 4 seven more times, with the remaining strands, to create a star.
Proof & Bake
- Cover bread loosly with sprayed/greased plastic wrap and set in a warm place to raise – about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- For a shiny finish on the star, beat the egg whites (left over from the yolks used in the dough mix) with a splash
of water, and brush over the surface of the bread. Sprinkle with pearl sugar.
- Bake until lightly brown and golden – about 190 F on a probe thermometer.
- Allow star to cool slightly and then dust with powdered sugar, wrap on cake board for display.