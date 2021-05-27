Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats shows us how to upgrade any dish with a caramelized onion recipe!

Ingredients:

– 3 lbs sweet yellow onions, thinly sliced

– 4-5 cloves garlic, smashed

– 3 sprigs of fresh thyme

– 2 oz unsalted butter

– 2 oz olive oil

– Kosher salt and black pepper as needed.

– 1 Tbsp brown sugar

Directions:

1. Place a large cast-iron or stainless steel skillet over a medium-high flame and add butter and oil.

2. After butter is melted add the thyme and smashed garlic and cook until fragrant.

3. Add all of the sliced onions and season with salt and pepper. The onions will fill the pot but will cook down to ¼ of that size at least. Toss to coat with butter, seasoning, thyme, and oil and reduce heat to medium-low.

4. Cook for 30-45 minutes, stirring occasionally until onions start to turn golden brown. After 30 minutes sprinkle the brown sugar over the onions and continue stirring occasionally until onions are tender and deep golden brown.

5. Serve as desired.

Easy Appetizer:

1. Toast thinly sliced baguettes and spread goat cheese across one side after cooled.

2. Top with 1-2 teaspoons of caramelized onions, fresh basil, and blackberry, and serve.

Find Maggie on IG.