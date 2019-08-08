Caramel sauce with Julieann Caramels

Sugar, spice, and everything nice! Rowena Montoya joined us on the show today to talk about her local Utah company and share a delicious recipe.

Julieann Caramels is known for its “melt in your mouth” caramels. From flavors like coconut to peppermint, they are a must-try. The company was launched five years ago, but its beginnings started further back when Rowena’s Aunts took her in at 15 after her mother passed away.

After growing up, marrying and raising five children; Rowena’s husband lost his business in 2012 during the economic downturn. She remembered the caramels that she and her aunts use to make while she was growing up. Before long, people started dubbing Rowena’s husband Frank “the caramel guy.” This gave Rowena the idea to start up her caramel business Julieann Caramels, named after her two aunts that helped raise her. Since then Rowena has come up with over 40 different flavors of caramel.

She shared with us her very own caramel sauce recipe! Don’t wait! Make this sweet treat today!

Caramel Sauce

1 C sugar

1/8 tsp cream of tartar

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 C water

4 Tbsp butter

3/4 C cream

Original: 1 tsp vanilla

Coconut: tsp coconut flavor

Licorice 1/2 tsp anise oil, 1 drop super black color

Peppermint: 1/2 tsp peppermint flavor, 2 drops red color

Pineapple: 1/2 tsp pineapple flavor, 1/4 tsp citric acid, 4 Tbsp pineapple puree

Cinnamon: 1/4 tsp cinnamon oil, 1 drop red color

Lemon: 3/4 tsp lemon flavor, 1/2 tsp citric acid, 1 drop white color

Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

1 loaf challah bread

4 large eggs

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup milk

1 cup ½ & ½

2 cups heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon

**optional “mix-in” ingredients: bananas, raspberry, blackberry, chocolate, raisins, and walnuts

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Oil a 9”x13” pan and set aside. Cut the challah into bite-sized pieces and place into a pan. Boil a pot of water in preparation for the bain-marie. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs with brown sugar. Add milk, ½ & ½, heavy cream, vanilla, and cinnamon. Sprinkle roughly ¼ cup of brown sugar over bananas, coating on both sides. Sauté bananas in oil in a large skillet over medium heat until they caramelize and turn golden brown on each side. Toss cubed bread with optional ingredients (fruit and chocolate) and place in the prepared pan. Pour custard over the bread mixture, pressing down so bread cubes are mostly submerged in the custard. Set the baking pan inside a larger baking or roasting pan so that it sits completely flat. Pour hot water into a larger outside pan, enough so that it comes halfway up the side of the pudding pan. Bake for 1 hour or until the toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve immediately or entire pan can be reheated in the oven on low for 30 minutes. Sprinkle bread pudding with confectioner’s sugar and serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

For more information go to julieanncaramels.com

