Katie McMinn, founder of Hint and Lavender, joins Nicea in the kitchen today to show us her creative mocktail recipe. She hopes to give you all the tools you need to plan a gathering with friends and family in your home. For more recipes, visit her website and see what fun things she has in store for the fall season.
Caramel Apple Ginger Ale
Ingredients:
- Apple slice for garnish
- Apple cider
- Ginger ale or ginger beer
- Caramel syrup
Directions:
- Fill a glass with ice
- Rim the glass in creamy caramel syrup
- Add 4oz of apple cider
- Fill with ginger ale or ginger beer. Ginger ale will be crisp and ginger beer will be spicy.
- Add an apple slice for a garnish
Follow her on Instagram and Pinterest and check out her website at hintoflavender.com!