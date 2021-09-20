Caramel Apple Ginger Ale

PROVO (ABC4) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been a time most people would prefer to forget. Molli Black, on the other hand, has found a warm and comfortable way to remember the challenging and historically tragic period in daily life in Utah.

By crafting a temperature quilt that documented the virus’ impact on the state with a square for each day from March 13, 2020, to March 16, 2021, some sense of control and creativity came to Black in a time when many aspects of life were unpredictable and chaotic.