Capture special moments with a live wedding painter

There is a new wedding trend that is taking over social media. Live wedding painting is a hit for 2022 weddings. Lyssa Lynn Shurtleff has been painting away, live at The Leonardo.

She is one of the only live wedding painters in Utah. Shurtleff meets with the bride prior to the wedding and finds out what moment they want to be captured. She arrives before the ceremony and spends the day capturing the moment in a beautiful painting. It usually takes about 6 hours the day of and then she will make finishing touches and present the painting to the couple. It is a timeless piece that will be cherished forever.

Shurtleff has been painting for years and is currently an art teacher. She has a passion for art and enjoys creating meaningful pieces for couples on their wedding day.

Live painting prices are based on the size of the canvas. She also offers package deals. There is currently a giveaway happening on her Instagram @utahweddingpainter and more examples of her work can be found online at UTAHWEDDINGPAINTER.com