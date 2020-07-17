Captain America reaches out to a Wyoming boy who saved his sister from a dog bite

- On Good Things Utah today – Captain America star Chris Evans hailed a 6-year-old Wyoming boy who saved his sister from a dog attack as a real-life superhero – praising his fantastic feat this week as “so brave.” Evans sent a video message to Bridger Walker, who jumped in front of a German shepherd last week when it charged at his 4-year-old sister. Bridger is now recovering with 90 stitches.
- Plus, at what age should your kids start to play by themselves? You might be surprised at this latest information coming from parenting experts this morning. And for the first time, experts reporting to the US Department of Health & Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture have included new advice as part of a twice-a-decade study into how people’s diet affects long-term health, and are offering new information about feeding babies from birth until 2 years of age. That old adage “Food before 1 is just for fun,” apparently no longer applies.